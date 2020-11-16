Former President Barack Obama says he will not accept a cabinet position under President-elect Joe Biden's administration. The former President discussed Biden's upcoming presidency, Donald Trump, and more in an interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“No Cabinet position for you, Mr. President?” King asked.

"He doesn't need my advice, and I will help him in any way that I can," Obama responded. "Now, I'm not planning to suddenly work on the White House staff or something.

"There are probably some things I would not be doing, 'cause Michelle would leave me. She'd be like, 'What? You're doin' what?'" he joked.

Obama continued to discuss his help in campaigning for Joe Biden, during which, he spoke out about the damage Trump has done during the last four years: "It wasn't personal," Obama explained to King. "The truth is everything I said, I was just stating facts.

"It is not my preference to be out there," he added. "I think we were in a circumstance in this election in which certain norms, certain institutional values that are so extraordinarily important, had been breached – that it was important for me, as somebody who had served in that office, to simply let people know, 'This is not normal.' "

Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20th, 2021.

