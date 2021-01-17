Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have been through a lot over the years. While their journey started decades ago, Obama ran for President of the United States back in 2008 where he was elected the first black president in the history of the country. Obama ultimately served for two full terms before he was proceeded by the likes of Donald Trump, who is exiting the White House for good on Wednesday.

Michelle Obama was always praised throughout Obama's presidency and the two have enjoyed their lives together following their stint in the White House. It's clear that the two still have a ton of love for each other and today, Michelle Obama is celebrating her 57th birthday. To mark the occasion, Barack Obama took to Twitter, where he offered a touching birthday wish.

"Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche," Barack wrote.

The former President has never been shy to profess his love for his wife on social media, so the sweet message shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The Obama's have been enjoying their time in quarantine and we're sure Barack has some special plans to make his wife's birthday a great one.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images