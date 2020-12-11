In 2008, former President Barack Obama made history as he became the first African American president in the history of the United States. Obama won in a landslide against Republican John McCain and at the time, many felt that Obama would become a revolutionary political figure. For the most part, this turned out to not be the case, although many still yearn for the days that he was in office.

During his campaign, there were numerous songs that he used at his rallies. One of those songs was the classic Eminem track "Lose Yourself" which is the perfect record to get any sort of crowd hyped up. In fact, Obama loves the song so much that in a new video posted to Instagram, he decided to do a dramatic reading of it, which can be seen below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATTN: (@attndotcom)

Of course, Obama has always had an appreciation for hip-hop and r&b, which is evident in the fact that his end of year playlist always seems to feature many of the artists we cover on this very website. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that Obama would have sought the biggest names in the rap world for the largest campaign of his entire life.

Let us know what you think of his dramatic reading, in the comments below.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images