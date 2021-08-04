Former President of the United States Barack Obama will have to compromise with the coronavirus in order to celebrate his big milestone 60th birthday, which just so happens to be today. The Obamas had been planning a huge birthday bash at their Martha's Vineyard estate for months – one that would be hosting nearly 500 celebrity figures and his staff of about 200 members. Despite their best efforts to keep the event COVID-compliant and safe, the emerging rise of Delta variant cases across the nation has forced the grand celebration to be canceled. The recent breakthrough information shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the Delta variant can cause vaccinated people to spread the virus very similarly to non-vaccinated individuals was enough cause for concern to shut down the large celebrations.

Instead, the former President will hold a gathering that's more intimate in nature, with just close friends and family in attendance at their $12 million estate in Massachusetts. Though there hasn't been any word on an actual headcount, it's assumed to be a far cry from the initial numbers of assumed guests for the large birthday bash. A representative for Obama said that the former President is "appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."

Leading up to the former President's August 4th birthday, he has been keeping busy in different roles. Obama recently joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner, with hopes to work to expand the league's reach in countries across the continent.

Despite the unfortunate news of the scaled down celebrations for Barack's big 60th birthday, his wife Michelle posted a heartfelt message and photo on Instagram to celebrate the occasion. "Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father," her caption reads for the post, which includes a photo of the couple with their two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!