Probably the most beloved couple in the world is celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary today and it's none other than Barack and Michelle Obama. The 44th U.S. president and his lovely wife have showcased what it means to be someone's bonafide through every trial, tribulation, adventure and challenging times in and outside of the Whitehouse.



Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Michelle's memoir Becoming revealed even more on her marriage with Barack and today, they've both shared sweet notes on Instagram in light of their time together. "27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack," the former First Lady captioned a picture.

Barack shared a picture of him and Michelle cuddled up watching the sunset and wrote: "Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!"

Michelle previously explained how Barack proposed to her and it was over dinner at a restaurant where he purposely "picked a fight" over marriage and how it may not be necessary. By the time dessert came out, the waiter put a platter in front of Michelle with a box and a ring in it and Barack simply responded with: "Now that outta shut you up."