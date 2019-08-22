Barack and Michelle Obama are living a nice life since the former president and first lady have been vacationing on a stunning property on Martha's Vineyard and liked it so much they have made moves to own it themselves. TMZ reports that the happy couple are currently in escrow for the gorgeous home that sits on the water.



Aude Guerrucci-pool/Getty Images

The home is owned by Boston Celtics owner, Wyc Grousbeck and is listed for sale for a cool $14,850,000 but apparently, the Obama's will be paying less. The home sits on 29 acres and is 6,900 square feet with remarkable features like seven bedrooms, a pool (of course), two guest wings, a chef's kitchen, outdoor fireplace, jacuzzi, two-door garage and more.

In other Obama news, the couple has a podcast on the way since they've struck a deal with Spotify for a new series with the streaming serivce. "We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” Michelle said. Maybe some episodes will be recorded live from their stunning new home.