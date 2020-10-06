Former U.S. president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle exchanged touching social media tributes to each other in honor of their 28th wedding anniversary last weekend. The couple has long inspired praise from onlookers around the world with their love for, and commitment to, one another.

Sharing a photo of the two of them grinning ear-to-ear with their foreheads touching, the former prez took to Instagram to write,

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human," the former president said in his own post. "This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we'd really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you."

Michelle reciprocated the sweet sentiment in a post of her own, writing,

"28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That's an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack."

The Obamas have been open about the fact that their marriage, like most, has had its fair share of ups and downs. However, the pair always come out on top as a unit, winning themselves the staunch admiration of much of the American public. No longer public servants but still invested in the welfare of the nation, the Obamas made sure to encourage their followers to vote in next month's election, citing that as one of the best anniversary gifts the pair could receive.

Take a look back at the esteemed couple's 27th anniversary posts for each other here.

Michelle Obama recently launchd her own podcast, where her husband appeared as her first guest. Barack is also keeping busy, with a memoir slated for late fall.

