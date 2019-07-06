A few weeks after premiering their dope, Planet Of The Apes inspired capsule collection, BAPE has now come forward with the full release of their FW19 collection. For those of you who don't know - FW is an acronym for Fall/Winter, so although we've finally made it to the warm and sunny Summer months, it never hurts to stack up on those essentials for the colder months, ahead of time. BAPE will surely have you ready with this capsule, which is comprised of a range of outerwear options heavily laden in BAPE’s omnipresent CAMO print. (You can check out some of the pieces below).

Style-forward layers also fill up the collection, which ranges from shorts, to sweatpants and T-shirts, to crewnecks and hoodies. For a more classic look, Button up shirts and souvenir jackets are also available as part of the capsule, with accessory options like headwear also at hand. Standout pieces include the classic BAPE shark hoodie, reimagined into a mask/hood hybrid, the camo-printed fishing vests (which emulate the "utility vest" style going around at the moment) and the awesomely unique translucent rain jacket. The items from BAPE’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection will be available in BAPE retailers, as well as online, on bape.com, starting this Saturday, July 6th.

