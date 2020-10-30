Bape, Undefeated, and Adidas are three of the biggest brands in streetwear, so it only makes sense that they would want to come through on a collaboration with one another. After all, Adidas and Undefeated have released shoes together before, and they've also done the same with Bape, so why not join forces and come through with a collaboration that can truly take the sneaker world by storm. In fact, the three stripes brand recently dropped official images of a new collab between the three imprints, this time on the Adidas ZX 8000.

The Adidas ZX 8000 received a Lego collab earlier this year, so it makes sense that Adidas would enlist Bape and Undefeated for yet another unique colorway. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a black Bape camo upper, all while the Undefeated logo is written in gold on the side. We also get to see the Undefeated logo on the tongue and back heel, while the Bape insignia is found on the insole.

As it stands, a release date has not been announced for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Adidas

