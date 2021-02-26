Bape is one of the biggest names in streetwear and over the past few years, they have partnered up with Adidas on numerous occasions to bring out some new shoes that are built on classic Adidas silhouettes. The latest collab to come out of these new brands will actually be on the Adidas Superstar which is arguably the most recognizable shoe that Adidas has ever made.

In the images below, you can see that the sneaker will be released in two distinct colorways. The first of which is an iconic white and black version, while the other one is a "Color Camo" offering which consists of a black base with blue, red, and purple Bape camo. As you can see, both shoes contain a reference to the Bapesta on the sides, and in fact, the Bapesta branding is also found on the back heel, which is a unique way to blend the Adidas and Bape IPs together.

If you are interested in picking up one of these colorways, you will be able to do so as of February 27th when these kicks hit the market for $162 USD on Bape.com.

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape