Bape is one of the biggest and best streetwear brands in the world. Since 1993, they have been dropping some pretty dope pieces that feature their iconic Bape camo aesthetic. The brand has a very recognizable look to it and fans have been flocking to it for quite some time now. Every year, you can be sure that Bape has some collaborations up their sleeve and 2019 has been absolutely no different.

The next collab on tap for Bape is with Mitchell & Ness and it will involve some dope NBA jerseys. The two brands are teaming up for a Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Toronto Raptors jersey. Each jersey has the name "Bape" on the back with the number 93. Each jersey is a bit of a throwback and with feature Bape camo all throughout the front and back. If you're a fan of one of these teams and like the way Bape makes their clothes, then this is a must-cop collab.

According to Hypbeast, the collection is dropping on Saturday, October 5th on bape.com. If you want the Lakers jersey, you will only be able to cop it at the Bape flagship store in Los Angeles.