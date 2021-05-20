A Bathing Ape is easily one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world and they are known for their loud designs that always attract streetwear enthusiasts. One of their most popular pieces is the Bape Sta which is a shoe that closely resembles the infamous Nike Air Force 1 Low. The main difference here is that there is a shooting star on the side, although everything else is fairly similar. However, fans love this look and the eclectic colors have always made the Bape Sta a must-have.

Now, Bape has unveiled the "Color Camo Combo" pack which will see six new patent leather colorways hit the market. In the images below, you can see there is a pink model, as we as some blue, green, orange, red, and silver offerings. All of these models look pretty flashy and the patent leather certainly helps give these that extra bit of flash.

If you are looking to get your hands on one of these new colorways, you will be able to do so as of May 29th for $270 USD. Let us know what you think of the new pack, in the comments below.

