BAPE is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world, all while Vans is one of the premier sneaker companies to ever grace our planet. Over the years, they have produced some iconic designs, although they have never teamed up for a collaboration. Now, however, that is all about to change as BAPE and Vans recently announced a brand new collection set for November which will feature some iconic shoes from the California brand.

As you can see in the official photos below, the BAPE x Vans collab will be dropping with some Sk8-His and a pair of Vans Authentics. The Sk8-Hi will get a few colorways with the infamous camo graphic all the way throughout. The OG camo print is then found on the Authentics, and it makes for a great clean look. There are also some hoodies that will be a part of the collection, and they will include the Vans logo printed over some of BAPE's camo aesthetic.

Everything in the collection will drop on November 11th in China, and just two days later, the global release will take place on Vans' website, as well as select Vans and BAPE retail stores. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Image via Vans