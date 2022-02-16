You could never have too many collaborations within the realm of sneakers. Right? While that may be up for debate, one thing that is for sure is that the collaboration between BAPE and Vans has a hard time missing whenever they link up. The vision began last fall with their first collaboration becoming a topic of discussion on Twitter and then becoming a sought-after product on StockX and other resell markets.

So, without hesitation, Vans and BAPE are right back at us with yet another collaboration on the way. Featuring a rendition of the SK8-Hi and the Vans Old Skool silhouette, the latest collab perfectly blends the identities of each brand as the shoe doesn't stray too far from what fans have grown to love from both.

(Image Via Vans)

Coming in with a multicolor BAPE signature design, the SK8-Hi features hits of BAPE's iconic patterning with the traditional toe blocking associated with the Vans brand. On the other hand, the Old Skool carries a traditional BAPE flavored camo colorway with a simple yet effective design.

If you are intrigued by the second collaboration between these two streetwear juggernauts, you could try your best to grab a pair when they drop on BAPE.com and Vans.com on February 26th.

(Image Via Vans)





(Image via Vans)

(Image Via Vans)

