Drake's OVO is one of the biggest entities in hip-hop and he has done a great job at bringing the brand to a worldwide audience. Whether it be through music or clothing, OVO has remained a premier name within the culture. Having said that, it shouldn't be surprising when OVO teams up with other big brands for collaborations. Case in point, OVO has been known to team up with BAPE over the years as they have released some collections together.

Now, it looks as though OVO and BAPE are back at it again, this time for a Fall/Winter capsule. In images posted to Instagram that can be found here, there are numerous pieces that will be a part of the collection. From winter jackets that say "October's Very Own" to varsity jackets and even t-shirts, the BAPE x OVO branding is quite strong here.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/via Getty

OVO has tapped Future and Amari Bailey for the collab as they got the pleasure of modeling some of the pieces. As one can imagine, this collection will be quite limited and it will most likely sell out upon release, which is set to take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 29th. The release will go down at BAPE retailers, as well as online.

Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will keep you updated on all of the latest news from the streetwear world.

Tom Szczerbowski/NBAE/Getty Images

