Bathing Ape and New Balance announced a new collaboration between the streetwear brand and the sneaker company, as BAPE takes a new spin on New Balance's popular 57/40 design, dropping three new colorways for the shoe.

This is the latest in a long line of collaborations between the two companies. BAPE has been releasing more and more versions of their STA design, as well as collaborations with other companies like ASICS and Reebok. The last partnership between BAPE and New Balance was in 2021, with the redesign of the 2002Rs.

The new shoes will drop on July 30 through Bathing Ape's official website. The shoes will come in three different colorway options: greyscale, multi-color, and green.

The greyscale versions of the shoe will feature BAPE's signature ABC camo on the New Balance “N.” Grey and black material form the overlays, while the base is made of a silver material covered in grey mesh. Silver accents the eyestay and the trim alongside the New Balance “N.” A silver BAPE Ape Head adorns one side of the heel counters, while “A BATHING APE” is written on the other. Around the ankle collar, the sneaker has a Shark Face motif, a decoration that was also included on the 2002Rs. The sneaker is finished with a white midsole and black outsole.

The shoes will retail for $160.

