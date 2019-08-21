mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bankroll Fresh's Unreleased Song "Believe It" Is Here

Aron A.
August 20, 2019 20:06
Believe It
Bankroll Fresh

R.I.P. Bankroll Fresh.


It's been five years since the untimely passing of Bankroll Fresh. Although he only released a handful of projects and he never reached any sort of mainstream attention, he was still one of Atlanta's most beloved figures. Since his passing his comrades and his estate have been keeping his name alive. His estate continues to release music in his name every so often -- sometimes it comes in the form of a feature, other times they release an unreleased single. This week, they came through with a new single titled, "Believe It." With Sonny Digital on the beat, Bankroll Fresh's new single is a reminder to his incomparable energy and the authenticity he brought to the game.

Peep Bankroll Fresh's new single, "Believe It" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Y'all n***as ain't spendin' nothin'
Y'all n***as ain't gettin' nothin'
I don't want no mothafuckin' Henny
I'm pullin' up in the big Bentley

Bankroll Fresh
