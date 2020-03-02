After a couple setbacks and delays, Bankroll Fresh’s long awaited posthumous album, In Bank We Trust, is finally ready to see the light of day. On Monday, the late ATL rapper’s mother and label announced that the posthumous album will be dropping in two days, Wednesday, March 4th, which is exactly four years to the day of his tragic death.

Comprised of songs the late rapper recorded between 2014 and 2016, the 12-track album will feature guest appearances from Boosie Badazz as well as Bankroll’s labelmates Quicktrip and Street Money Boochie. Meanwhile, production will be handled by the likes of Shawty Fresh, Drum Section, D. Rich, G Money and Jayell among others.

"I was very involved," Bankroll's mother, Terisa Price told XXL. "Studio sun up to sun down, putting songs in order for the album...listening to a lot of songs that he recorded before.”

Check out the project's cover art & tracklisting (below).

Tracklist:

1. Mind Body and Soul

2. Extra

3. Quarter Million

4. Feel Me [ft. Countup JT]

5. Touch [ft. Persona]

6. Million Up [ft. Boosie Badazz]

7. Understand

8. Loyalty Is Real

9. See Me [ft. Street Money Boochie]

10. Playing Wit a Check

11. Right On [ft. Quicktrip]

12. Confession [ft. Ques]