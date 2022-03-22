Bankroll Freddie Unveils New Single "Broke ASF"

Bankroll Freddie has remained one of the most consistent artists bubbling out of the South. The Arkansas-born rapper has taken the online support and turned it into a record deal with Quality Control.

The rapper has continued to come through with new heat on a regular basis. This week, he slid through with his latest offering, "Broke ASF." Bankroll Freddie is back on his bully over glimmering, 808-heavy production as he brings it back to his stomping grounds. Freddie recounts the days before rap, and the volatile lifestyle that he led as a means to survive.

Bankroll Freddie blessed fans with his latest project, Big Bank in 2021. With "Broke ASF" serving as his first drop of 2022, we're hoping to hear more from him in the coming months.

Quotable Lyrics

Dissin' in them songs but you gon' need you some insurance

Your people, they gon' find a suit and tie somewhere on clearance

Gon' fuck me for your broke ass, the shit won't work the same

They wooped him with that switch like Granny, shouldn't have said my name