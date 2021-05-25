Unfortunately, reports of gun violence is something many of us are all too familiar with now. According to reports, the latest victim of armed violence is Arkansas native Bankroll Freddie. The Quality Control rapper was reportedly shot recently but fortunately remains in stable condition.

Details surrounding the situation that led to the gunshot wound are scarce, but Freddie himself seemingly confirmed the news on his social media pages.



Despite the gunshot wound appearing to hit right under his chin, the Arkansas rapper seems to be in good spirits. He shared an Instagram post to his story of the fresh bloodied wound with the caption "I'm good" on Monday (May 24), likely around the time of the violence took place. Viewer discretion is advised for the graphic photo attached below.

Jumping into the rap game in 2017, Bankroll Freddie signed to Quality Control shortly after in 2019 after landing on the radar of the label's co-founder Pierre Thomas. "I feel like a lot of stuff I did slept on. Probably because ain't too many people heard me. I'm a new face to the world. A lot of people may not have heard my new stuff, my old stuff. It's more about putting it out there, put it in they face," said the rapper in an interview earlier this year with XXL.



We'll keep you updated as more information about the shooting becomes available. In the meantime, our prayers go out to Freddie.

