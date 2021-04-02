Bankroll Freddie Recruits Megan The Stallion For "Pop It"

Bankroll Freddie finally released his highly-anticipated project Big Bank Friday (April 2). Complete with features from established game emcees like 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Young Scooter, EST Gee, PnB Rock, and more, it's clear the Arkansas native had all the intention to make a name for himself with the brand new project. Before the release of the project, he dropped off the first single "Add It Up" back in January. For the next single "Pop It," the rapper recruited none other than the Houston Hottie herself.

Both Freddie and Megan have been teasing the single alongside the forthcoming videos with fans on social media. "Young n*gga turnt, ima pop it. Ayee [Megan thee Stallion] ion think they ready...This Friday 4/2 #PopIt," he penned in the caption of a post previewing the to-be-released visual.

The high-energy cut from the project is sure to fill the rooms of clubs all throughout the country this summer--if all goes well with lifting lockdown restrictions, of course. Check out "Pop It" below and let us know how you're feeling about it in the comments!

Quotable Lyrics

Wavy, hoes see me and get nauseous (Get nauseous)

Famous, leave with the nigga you came with (Came with)

Dangerous, I don't fuck around with no lame shit

'Scuse me, we tryna get by with that uzi