Bankroll Freddie Grabs 2 Chainz & Young Scooter For "Dope Talk"

Bankroll Freddie dropped off a new album this past week entitled Big Bank. The project has gotten a lukewarm response from fans and critics, however, there are definitely some bangers on there. Case in point: "Dope Talk" featuring 2 Chainz and Young Scooter. This anthemic banger is sure to get your head nodding in satisfaction.

The instrumental is simple. It is made of a haunting piano note, repeated over trap percussions. It gives the beat an almost dirty feel, like some street-cut grimey hip-hop. Bankroll Freddie opens the track with a dope verse before 2 Chainz comes brings his comedic and lively energy to the second verse. Young Scooter comes to finish the track out, leaving fans wanting for more.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a two-time felon

Don’t get ahead of yourself

You might get beheaded

Your momma want some credit

Head ain't good enough forget it