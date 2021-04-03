mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bankroll Freddie Grabs 2 Chainz & Young Scooter For "Dope Talk"

Karlton Jahmal
April 03, 2021 15:44
Bankroll Freddie

Dope Talk
Spit that dope talk.


Bankroll Freddie dropped off a new album this past week entitled Big BankThe project has gotten a lukewarm response from fans and critics, however, there are definitely some bangers on there. Case in point: "Dope Talk" featuring 2 Chainz and Young Scooter. This anthemic banger is sure to get your head nodding in satisfaction. 

The instrumental is simple. It is made of a haunting piano note, repeated over trap percussions. It gives the beat an almost dirty feel, like some street-cut grimey hip-hop. Bankroll Freddie opens the track with a dope verse before 2 Chainz comes brings his comedic and lively energy to the second verse. Young Scooter comes to finish the track out, leaving fans wanting for more. 

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a two-time felon
Don’t get ahead of yourself
You might get beheaded
Your momma want some credit
Head ain't good enough forget it

