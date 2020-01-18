Bankroll Freddie Drops "From Trap To Rap" Feat. Lil Baby, Young Dolph, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Yachty & More

Bankroll Freddie has come through with his first official full body of work, aptly titled From Rap To Trap. The mixtape features his previously released singles, "Rich Off Grass," "Lil Mama," "Drip Like Dis," and features an impressive group of featured artists for his first project. The aforementioned "Drip Like Dis," a remix to an earlier track of Freddie's by the same name, boasts the likes of Lil Baby and Young Dolph. Moneybagg Yo slides in on Backend, which Freddie dropped the accompanying visuals for alongside the tape's release featuring Moneybagg's new boo, Ari Fletcher, flexing stacks of cash and flipping off the camera. Lil Yachty contributes his sing-song flow to "Zion," and Renni Rucci and Trapboy Freddy also offer up their own verses on the project.

As far as debut mixtapes go, Freddie's got a solid project on his hands. He and Trapboy Freddy bond over their shared names while they insist that we all want to be just "Like Freddie." Moneybagg stands out on "Backend," although his and Freddie's delivery of their back-and-fort in the lines, "Are you okay?" "I'm cool" "Cause I was just wonderin' why all that ice on your head," makes for some refreshing comedic relief. While it can get a little repetitive, at the very least, From Trap To Rap is consistent, offering up 14 tracks with the same focus: to prepare us for Freddie's impending breakout.