mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bankroll Freddie & Young Dolph Join Forces For "Rich Off Grass Remix"

Mitch Findlay
March 11, 2021 13:35
109 Views
01
0
Quality Control/Motown RecordsQuality Control/Motown Records
Quality Control/Motown Records

Rich Off Grass Remix
Bankroll Freddie Feat. Young Dolph

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bankroll Freddie enlists Young Dolph to hold it down for the remix of "Rich Off Grass," which lands complete with new visuals.


Arkansas' own Bankroll Freddie has officially revisited his recent From Trap to Rap single "Rich Off Grass," coming through with a Young Dolph assisted Remix. And while Freddie doesn't opt to deliver any new verses for the occasion, the addition of Dolph is enough to imbue this version with more than enough character. 

"A fortune off them bags got rich off that gas," raps Dolph, his baritone vocals commanding a domineering presence. "From riches to rags, when they pull up to the spot they bring they whole stash / she introduce me to the plug, I bought that hoe a Jag / fuck that, I don’t wanna talk about the past." Though he doesn't spit too many bars, Dolph sticks around long enough to make the remix feel distinct -- especially when paired with some new visuals to match. Check out "Rich Off Grass Remix" now, and keep an eye out for his upcoming album Big Bank, set to arrive on April 2nd. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

From riches to rags,
When they pull up to the spot they bring they whole stash
She introduce me to the plug, I bought that hoe a Jag
Fuck that, I don’t wanna talk about the past

Bankroll Freddie
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  109
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bankroll Freddie Young Dolph
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bankroll Freddie & Young Dolph Join Forces For "Rich Off Grass Remix"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject