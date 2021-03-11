Bankroll Freddie & Young Dolph Join Forces For "Rich Off Grass Remix"

Arkansas' own Bankroll Freddie has officially revisited his recent From Trap to Rap single "Rich Off Grass," coming through with a Young Dolph assisted Remix. And while Freddie doesn't opt to deliver any new verses for the occasion, the addition of Dolph is enough to imbue this version with more than enough character.

"A fortune off them bags got rich off that gas," raps Dolph, his baritone vocals commanding a domineering presence. "From riches to rags, when they pull up to the spot they bring they whole stash / she introduce me to the plug, I bought that hoe a Jag / fuck that, I don’t wanna talk about the past." Though he doesn't spit too many bars, Dolph sticks around long enough to make the remix feel distinct -- especially when paired with some new visuals to match. Check out "Rich Off Grass Remix" now, and keep an eye out for his upcoming album Big Bank, set to arrive on April 2nd.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

From riches to rags,

When they pull up to the spot they bring they whole stash

She introduce me to the plug, I bought that hoe a Jag

Fuck that, I don’t wanna talk about the past