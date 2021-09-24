Bankrol Hayden & Lil Tecca Link For Smooth New Single "Come Through"

Bankrol Hayden has been making waves on the internet recently, flicking up with the ever-popular Adin Ross and dropping the "Cabo" remix with DDG three weeks ago. And after enlisting the likes of Lil Baby and Polo G for his 2020 single, "Pain Is Temporary," the 19-year-old rapper has made some headway in rap game as well.

On his new single, "Come Through" with "Ransom" rapper Lil Tecca, Bankrol Hayden flexes his ability to mix bars and melody in an attempt to get someone special to slide to wherever he's at.

Over a flute-inspired instrumental, Hayden and Tecca trade verses about driving in the Wraith, popping designer tags and sipping on 1942, the rap game's current most popular tequila. (Thank you, Don Julio.) Hayden spits a catchy hook that bounces over the beat and ends each rendition with one simple statement: "Baby, come through."

Despite the simplicity of the record, this is one that's fun enough to keep it spinning for a while and short enough to get all the lyrics memorized in no time.

Quotable Lyrics

You a boss b*tch so put your winning over losses

33 and Larry Bird got green like I'm Boston

Beat it up, beat it she told me beat it like it's boxing

I got gang ties from Modesto out to Stockton

Check out "Come Through" below and let us know what you think in the comments.