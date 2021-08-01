BangBangSg Puts On For Philadelphia With New Project "Bando Season"

Coming out of Philadelphia, BangBangSg has been steadily building a large fanbase that is always looking forward to his next move. The artist is known for some braggadocios tracks but he is also known for his storytelling ability. From his humble beginnings in Philly, BangBangSg has a lot to rap about and he makes sure to leave it all out on his records. After a successful collaboration with EST Gee called "Catch A Body," it was only a matter of time before BangBangSg dropped a full-length project.

On Friday, that is exactly what he did as he blessed his fans with his latest effort called Bando Season. This brand new tape contains 10 tracks and clocks in at about 26 minutes which makes it a quick and digestible listen. There are a few features to be found on the album including verses from EST Gee, Babyface Ray, Benjy, IDKMir, Kobe SWP, and City Rominiecki. Overall, this is a project that does a great job of showcasing BangBangSg's talents, and if you're already a fan, this will prove to be among your favorite projects from him.

Let us know what you think of the tape, in the comments below.