Before leaving the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving started working with Boston-based clothing brand Bandulu on an interesting new Nike Kyrie 5. For those who are unaware of Bandulu, they are best known for taking vintage objects and upscaling them in order to create cool pieces of clothing. With that in mind, it's no surprise that a collaboration between them and Kyrie would be pretty fire. Back in May, we reported on the official images of the shoe, but now, we have some release information to give you.

Based on Finish Line's official release calendar, it appears as though these will be coming out on July 27th for a price that has yet to be determined. This is great news for fans of the Boston clothing brand who were hoping to get their hands on a pair sooner than later.

As for the look of the shoes, the upper is covered in creamy mesh while the rest of the shoe is given some paint splatter to add to the vintage vibes. Bandulu and Kyrie branding is found on both the tongue and the back heel which helps add to the aesthetics of the sneaker. Will you be looking to cop these or are they a pass?

