Kyrie Irving is no longer a member of the Boston Celtics but that hasn't stopped him from collaborating with Boston-based entities. The Nike Kyrie 5 has been one of the most popular signature sneakers this season and has released in a plethora of interesting colorways. With this latest collaboration, Kyrie is teaming up with Bandulu which is a store known for taking older products and transforming them into fashionable clothing pieces. This DIY approach is present on this new sneaker which will be released on the weekend.

The shoe has a creamy beige upper with paint splotches all the way throughout. The midsole has a bit of red in it which is a color that appears on the Kyrie Irving logo on the tongue. There is Kyrie and Bandulu branding on the front and back of the sneaker while the words "Basketball Street Couture" are written along the back.

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will be released on Saturday, July 27th for $130 USD.

Image via Nike

