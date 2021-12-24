For the final entry in this year's "12 Days of Christmas" interview series, HNHH got in touch with Paper Route Empire producer Bandplay, the architect behind tracks like French Montana's "Water," Nipsey Hussle's "Drop Coupes," Young Dolph's "Major," and several Key Glock songs.

During his interview, Bandplay covered a myriad of topics, from his come-up as a producer to his Street Orchestra production label, yet one of the most interesting reveals came when the Middle Tennessee native discussed the making of Young Dolph and Key Glock's gold-certified track "Major." According to Bandplay, the beat for "Major" was originally just meant for the Yellow Tape 2 rapper.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"What was so crazy is I was already working with Glock," Bandplay recalls. "Just sending him beats and stuff through a mutual person that I had met dealing with him. One day Dolph called me and it was actually on a day that one of my auntie’s had passed. He called me that day and was like, 'Bro, my whole label rapping on like 45 or 55 percent of your beats. What’s up man? I’m trying to sign you.' I feel like at the time that he called me, the song “Major” was already done and recorded."

"I don’t know how true this is, but if I’m not mistaken, I feel like Glock had did a song to that beat already, but Dolph had did a song to the same beat," Bandplay explains. "I feel like they were just like, 'F**k it.' Dolph did his song and then threw Glock on it. That happened to be the first song that they did together as well. Them being label-mates, cousins, family members and everything, this the first song that they ever did together and put out to the world and it went gold."

Revisit Young Dolph's Key Glock-assisted track "Major" by watching its music video below, and read HNHH's full "12 Days of Christmas" interview with Bandplay here.