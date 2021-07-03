Bandman Kevo first gained infamy for his alleged involvement in bank fraud scheme which had him facing up to 30 years behind bars in 2014. After serving only 22 months behind bars in 2016, the Chicago rapper has been pushing financial literacy ever since, taking to Instagram to teach the youth on how to manage and deal with money. Well it turns out Kevo may need to listen to his own advice or he just really has deep pockets because reports surfaced this week showing Kevo spending nearly $300,000 just on clothes and his image in the past month alone.

SayCheeseTV somehow manage to obtained Kevo’s expense report for the month of June and in it shows he reportedly spent $292,993 on clothing, fitness, and image. Meanwhile his second-largest expense was advertising and promotion, which cost him $119,893. The reports shows he also spent nearly $54,000 on meals and entertainment, and another estimated $14,000 on groceries.

Bandman Kevo seemed to confirm the validity of the expense report when he commented on the post and wrote, "Write off," in response to the post highlighting the clothing expense. Check out the lavish expense report (below).

This report comes just a few weeks after Kevo was arrested in Miami on 5 different charges. He was able to bond himself out, but that won’t be the last we hear about those charges. We’ll keep you posted.