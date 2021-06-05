Bandman Kevo, real name Kevin Ford, was arrested on five separate charges, this week, in Miami. Kevo was hit with gun possession by a convicted felon, using a firearm while committing a felony, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence.

This week's arrest was not the first time Kevo has been in trouble with the law. The rapper has faced a litany of charges throughout his tenured career.

In 2014, he was allegedly involved in a bank fraud scheme that took millions of dollars from financial institutions by "cracking cards." Kevo and others would lure in victims on social media.

“If u wanna make 1900 all u would have to do is open up a citi bank account n they will give u a temp card we would be able to do it the next day from the time u get the cards … !!! u can do this every week No BS! hit me back asap!!,” authorities say Ford wrote in one online message, according to The Guardian.

Kevo was also sentenced to 22 months in federal prison for a bank fraud scheme in 2016.

Kevo is featured on Chief Keef's "Baller In Me" remix from 2015. He recently released a single, "Stop Playing With Me," with WillGotTheJuice.

