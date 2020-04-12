mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bandhunta Izzy Releases New Project "Invite Only"

Aron A.
April 12, 2020 13:56
Invite Only
Bandhunta Izzy

Bandhunta Izzy is back in action with "Invite Only" ft. YFN Lucci, Dream Doll and many more.


Bandhunta Izzy has been one of the most exciting artists to emerge in the past few years. He's continued to feed the streets with new music such as his single, "How To Rob" which earned him a co-sign from 50 Cent. As he maintains his momentum, he returned with his new project, Invite Only which includes appearances from Derez De'Shaun, YFN Lucci, Yella Beezy, Zonnique, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and many more. London On Da Track and Pyrex Whippa are among the producers who contributed to the project. 

Check out the project and tracklist below.

  1. 20 Ball
  2. Freestyle (ft. YFN Lucci)
  3. All In It (ft. Yella Beezy)
  4. Vibes (ft. DreamDoll)
  5. OTW (ft. Zonnique)
  6. Something Different (ft. Derez De’Shon)
  7. Guwop (ft. HoodRich Pablo Juan)
  8. Bacc N’ Forth (Part 2) (ft. Bandhunta Jugg)
  9. Givenchy ft. Young Crazy)
  10. 40 Bars (ft. JayFizzle, Young Crazy, YFN Kay, and Sambo)
