Bandhunta Izzy Releases New Project "Invite Only"

Bandhunta Izzy has been one of the most exciting artists to emerge in the past few years. He's continued to feed the streets with new music such as his single, "How To Rob" which earned him a co-sign from 50 Cent. As he maintains his momentum, he returned with his new project, Invite Only which includes appearances from Derez De'Shaun, YFN Lucci, Yella Beezy, Zonnique, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and many more. London On Da Track and Pyrex Whippa are among the producers who contributed to the project.

Check out the project and tracklist below.