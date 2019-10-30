Bandhunta Izzy Is Back With His New Project "That's Pretty Gangsta"

Bandhunta Izzy has been growing in popularity over the past year or so but it wasn't until his recent freestyle that he caught the attention of the hip-hop community as a whole. He paid homage to 50 Cent on "How To Rob" earlier this year which cleverly detailed how he'd rob rappers in the music industry which prompted Fif to give him a co-sign.

The Baltimore rapper returned earlier today with his new project, That's Pretty Gangsta. Bandhunta Izzy's new project is 10 songs in length and includes "How To Rob." The rapper also enlists YFN Lucci, DJ Clue and more for the project.

"The title is a play on words because females see me and think, ‘Damn, that’s a pretty gangster’ and dudes look at my life and the way I move and think, ‘Damn, that’s gangster,'" he said in a statement. "People don’t know that I can be really silly and goofy. The cover art reflects the title and ties in my song “How To Rob” by showing a mugshot of me getting locked up for robbing everyone I mention in the song.”