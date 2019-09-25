Bandhunta Izzy Channels 50 Cent, Details "How To Rob" 6ix9ine, YNW Melly & More

50 Cent may have blown up with the success of "In Da Club" but he gained notoriety on his way up. "How To Rob" is still one of his most infamous cuts in his catalog, detailing how he'd rob several people in the industry from Slick Rick to Timbaland and Missy Elliot. Now, Bandhunta Izzy has taken a page out of 50 Cent's book and modernized the song in a way.

Bandhunta Izzy came through with his own version of "How To Rob" and taking aim at some of the hottest names in the game while he's at it. He cleverly references everyone from Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, and more. Off the rip, he mentions both 6ix9ine snitching and YNW Melly's case.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

See, I was gonna rob 6ix9ine but he was gon' tell at the end

I was gonna rob Young Melly, but he busy shootin' his friends

I was gon' rob Lil Uzi with a big Pump

I was gon' rob Lil Pump with a Big Uzi

N***a put money on my head, tryna get to me

N***a like Jeezy, I'm goin' like Big Gucci