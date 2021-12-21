BandGang Lonnie Bands Puts New Spin On Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady"

BandGang Lonnie Bands recreates the Slim Shady clone scene and casts Eminem lookalikes in "Where Is Marshall" music video.

Detroit rapper BandGang Lonnie Bands released his latest music video for "Where Is Marshall" last week, putting his own spin on fellow Detroit native Eminem's famous "The Real Slim Shady" video. The record was released on Lonnie's recent project Hard 2 Kill.

There have been some sensational music videos released this year and BandGang Lonnie Bands is coming through at the end of 2021 with another solid clip, recreating several scenes from "The Real Slim Shady." Casting Eminem lookalikes and cloning himself as Shady did back in the day, fans will be asking themselves... will the real BandGang Lonnie Bands please stand up?

Check out the new music video above with plenty of references to Eminem's video. What do you think of "Where Is Marshall?"