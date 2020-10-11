mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BandGang Lonnie Bands Comes Through Deep On "Antisocial 1.5"

Aron A.
October 11, 2020 13:30
Antisocial 1.5
Bandgang Lonnie Bands

BandGang Lonnie Bands drops off "Antisocial 1.5" with a stacked tracklist.


Bandgang Lonnie Bands has been forcing his way into the rap game, with or without a co-sign. The rapper's been steadily keeping his foot on the pedal, maintaining the momentum he's built over the past few years. 2019, for example, was a highly productive year where BandGang Lonnie unleashed two projects and numerous singles. This year, he's flooded the streets with new music including his project, The Scamily alongside Bandgang Javar.

BandGang Lonnie Bands unleashed his second project of the year with Antisocial 1.5. Laced with a heavy 15-songs and appearances from the majority of the BandGang members, Lonnie delivers plenty of high points on his own and alongside collaborators. 

If you enjoyed The Scamily, you're definitely going to be rocking with Antisocial 1.5. Peep the project out below. 

