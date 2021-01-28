There has been an increasing number of reports about celebrities having their rides stolen in recent months. Machine Gun Kelly's Aston Martin was found running with the keys still in the ignition, singer Sammie recently revealed his ride was stolen in Atlanta, Tyrese's car was taken right out of his driveway, and Ludacris's vehicle was nabbed while he reportedly left it running as he visited an ATM. The latest on the list of car theft victims is Bam Margera whose Bentley was reportedly destroyed after crashing during a high-speed chase with police.



According to TMZ, Bam claims that his Bentley was stolen yesterday (January 26) sometime in the evening. Around 1:30 a.m. this morning, the Bentley was spotted by San Diego officers as a group of men hopped in a drove off. A deputy pursued the vehicle before two men jumped out and fled. The driver of the Bentley once again gave chase and later, the vehicle was found crashed into the side of an unoccupied house.

Bam shared his side of the story, telling authorities that he was on his way to his "shaman's house" when he stopped to get gas and charge his phone at a Target in Vista, Calif. When he looked out of the window, he claims he saw his car was gone and police cars making their way to the scene. Check out a video of Bam relaying the story to his friend about the debacle below, including how after he watched police chase down the car thief, he learned that an employee gave his charging phone to a stranger.

