Bam Margera, who is best known for his time spent on the MTV reality series Jackass, has been having a rough go at things lately, to say the very least. According to TMZ, the 41-year-old is in the midst of several lawsuits with his former friends and family members.

Earlier this week court records revealed that Margera‘s wife, Nicole Boyd, has filed to obtain sole custody of the pair’s son, Phoenix Wolf.

What’s particularly interesting about this is that Boyd has made the decision not to file for divorce, she and Margera are still legally married and have been for the last eight years.

TMZ reports that the mother of one is willing to grant her husband visitation rights, so long as a monitor of his selection and her approval is also present.

On top of the baby mama drama, Margera also recently made the decision to sue Johnny Knoxville and several other members of the Jackass crew for “inhumane treatment.”

The star launched the lawsuit after he was kicked out of the fourth installment of the Jackass film franchise for failing to abstain from the use of drugs and alcohol.

It’s also noted that Margera would sometimes attack his costars, and he was known to go on rants about suicide. Director Jeff Tremain felt so uncomfortable that he took out a restraining order.

The actor has previously made attempts to get his life back on track by attending rehab, although his failure to remain sober shows that he’s fallen off the wagon again. Here’s to hoping he gets help and finds himself in recovery.

