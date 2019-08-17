On Wednesday evening, Bam Margera was arrested at the Luxe Hotel on Sunset Boulevard. Margera was harassing the hotel's guests and employees in the bar, allegedly fabricating a story that someone's wife had hired him to catch their spouse cheating. When the Jackass star refused to leave the premises, the hotel's security held him under citizen's arrest until the police arrived, but he refused to be any more cooperative with them. TMZ shared footage of Margera sitting cross-legged on the lobby's floor, having a back-and-forth argument with an officer. In the video, you hear the officer tell him, "This is not a f**king reality TV show. I know you're fresh out of rehab, so let's get your s**t together."

Last week, Margera agreed to enter himself into a 60-90 treatment program after meeting with Dr. Phil. He reached out for Dr. Phil's help in a series of Instagram videos, and seemed grateful and optimistic after the addiction guru met with him. However, Margera checked himself out of the rehab facility after a few days and got himself a neck tattoo in honor of Dr. Phil. Now, following his release from jail, Margera is heading back to rehab. But this time, Margera had to agree to the commitment that the facility demanded from him, which subjects him to various rules he must follow during his treatment.

When asked by TMZ to comment on the situation, Dr. Phil said, "I hope he can resume treatment. My attitude is NEVER surrender to the disease. It is a tug of war and you just can't ever drop your end of the rope."