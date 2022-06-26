Bam Margera has reportedly gone missing from a court-appointed Florida rehab facility and police are currently on the lookout for the Jackass star. The incident comes just 2 weeks after he last fled from the facility.

TMZ reports that Margera was last spotted around 5:30 PM on Saturday after leaving LifeSkills residential facility without permission. Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that he was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.



Jeff Schear / Getty Images

Margera had last gone missing on June 13 after allegedly complaining to the facility's manager regarding the service. He had reportedly threatened to check himself into a different rehab center nearby. He was later found by police at a Delray Beach hotel and escorted back to LifeSkills.

During the last disappearance, he was seen at nearby bars and his team was worried he'd relapsed.

Earlier this year, Margera and his wife Nikki Boyd broke up, which TMZ cites as a reason for him fleeing rehab.

The year before, he was fired from Jackass Forever after refusing to sign a "Wellness Agreement" which would've subjected him to drug testing to participate in the project.

"We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs," Johnny Knoxville recently said in an interview with GQ. "We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it ... I don't want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."

[Via]