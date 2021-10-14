Jackass fans have continued to express concerns for Bam Margera following his dismissal from the latest film in the franchise. Bam has been a beloved figure in the home-stunts collective, but in recent years, the world has watched as Margera has found himself on the wrong side of the law. There have been ongoing concerns over his sobriety, so much so that there was reportedly a "sobriety clause" in his Jackass contract.

Margera was accused of threatening the director of Jackass and his family, and at the end of September, we reported on the actor being forced into rehab following an alleged incident at a hotel. Page Six has now shared the details of the 911 call.



According to the outlet, the caller told dispatch that he was there for a "pick-up order" and revealed that "they're doing cocaine in the room." While the caller did not specify who was using drugs, he did tell the police, "He attacked her, grabbed her breast, and she said she thinks he tore her implant."

The caller also revealed that there were at least two women in the room, one described as possibly being a prostitute and another who was his caretaker. It was unclear which woman may have busted her implant, but the victim was said to be "a white woman in her 50s or early 60s." The caller said Margera was "absolutely" under the influence, adding, "He's really highly intoxicated."

“He’s in severe psychosis, I believe," the caller reportedly stated. “He’s been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic, he’s been diagnosed as Bipolar, he’s got a long history of mental illness... He’s escaped from three treatment centers in the last two months. That’s why there’s all these people trying to reel him back in."



Margera issued this statement to Page Six:

“The initial reports of Bam Margera’s arrest were reasonably correct. The 911 call is demonstrably and utterly false. Bam was with his aunt in the hotel room. She is a 65-year-old woman, who is clean and sober. The police escorted Bam back to rehab and made no charges whatsoever against him, which demonstrates that the caller who made this claim made a false statement to police.” “The allegations are likely made by people who have an ax to grind against Bam in his lawsuit against Paramount. There are multi-million dollars at stake because of the abuse Bam faced at the hands of Paramount, and his supposed friends Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeff Tremaine and others. We are investigating these false allegations and false statements made in the police report, and are considering taking action as we learn more against the perpetrator of this false and defamatory report.”

Margera has maintained that Jackass producers have attempted to edge him out of the franchise and sued several of his co-stars. It is unclear what his treatment will be and how long he intends on staying in rehab.

