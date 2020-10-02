Bam Adebayo has been having a career year with the Miami Heat, and throughout their playoff run, he has been one of the biggest keys to the team's success. Unfortunately, Adebayo went down with a shoulder injury in Game 1, which was then reported as a neck strain. Now, his injury is back to being considered part of his shoulder problems dating back to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Over the last 24 hours, Adebayo has been considered doubtful for Friday's Game 2.

Today, Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed what many had feared, as it was officially revealed that Adebayo would not play in Game 2. In fact, there is no guarantee he will get to play in Game 3, either.

This puts the Los Angeles Lakers at a huge advantage as Goran Dragic will also likely have to sit out in Game 2. With two of the Heat's best players out of the lineup, Jimmy Butler will need to step up his game, in what will prove to be a must-win Finals game for this Heat squad.

As it stands, the Lakers are up 1-0 and they are confident as ever that they can finish out this series in as few games as possible.