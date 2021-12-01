Bam Adebayo has been an integral part of the Miami Heat over the last few seasons. Since the addition of Jimmy Butler, Adebayo has proven himself to be one of the best big men in the league, and this past summer, he even won Olympic Gold with Team USA. Following a Finals run with the Heat in 2020, Adebayo has shown that the Heat can be contenders in the Eastern Conference, especially when you consider their hot start to begin the season.

Unfortunately, Adebayo has hit a bit of a setback as the big man injured his thumb recently. Now, Adebayo will have to get surgery on his thumb, and it's likely that he won't hit the court again in 2021.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

According to a brand new report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Adebayo is expected to miss a grand total of 4 to 6 weeks with this issue. The surgery is taking place imminently, and the Heat are destined to get Adebayo back early on in the new year. If you're a fan of the Heat, his absence will certainly be a nuisance, although you can breathe easy knowing that this isn't a long-term injury.

Adebayo's health is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates on the matter.