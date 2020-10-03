Bam Adebayo has been a star for the Miami Heat this season, although unfortunately for him, he suffered a shoulder injury in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. This injury ultimately forced him to miss Game 2, which proved costly for the Heat, as the Lakers were able to secure an easy 124-114 victory, which was much more of a mismatch than the score would have you believe. Now, the Lakers are just two wins away from winning an NBA championship, while the Heat have a lot of work to do.

Following the match, NBA reporter Chris Haynes spoke to Adebayo about his shoulder injury and what his status will be heading into Game 3 on Sunday. As Adebayo explained, he has every intention of playing that game, barring any sort of setback with his shoulder.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup,” Adebayo said. “I’m feeling better. I believe I’ll play.”

Getting Adebayo back in the lineup should prove to be a massive boost for the Heat, who have relied on him for his offensive and defensive play. Without him on the court, the Heat have looked lost, and if they want any chance to mount a comeback, they will need him healthy.

