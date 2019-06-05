Chad Focus did the most for the sake of his music career and now he's facing up to 20 years in prison. According to Pitchfork, the Baltimore singer's one hit track, “Dance With Me,” landed on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart last year but he wanted more. Chad was employed as an SEO specialist at an unnamed company and allegedly used the company card to spend $4.1 million in unauthorized purchases.

He's being charged for "federal charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft" and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Between January 2015 and August 2018, Arrington allegedly used company money to promote his music, purchase audio equipment, artificially increase plays on Spotify and other streaming services, purchase followers and views for his social media platforms, and yes, purchase Chad Focus billboards throughout the country.

Chad is also being accused of using the company card to invest in a bike-sharing business to the tune of $250,000. The publication details how there are two more suspects who helped Chad falsify the company's credit card statements as well as falsifying the signature of an accountant.

What some people will do.