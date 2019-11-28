Police have been targetting rappers forever but ever since the Internet came into play, it seems like the feds have been using music more persistently against rappers. Such is the case for rising Baltimore rapper YGG Tay who was arrested on Monday for supplying cocaine and heroin to a "drug crew" called Trained To Go for years now, according to The Baltimore Sun. Tay was arrested with $9,300 in cash and a loaded .40 with an extended magazine, police said in their report. Additionally, eight grams of unknown white powder and 3.2 grams on heroin were found in the rental car he was driving.

Along with YGG Tay, his associate, Damont Brown, better known as YGG Dre, was arrested in his apartment on a drug charge. What's worse is that the federal agents cited lyrics from YGG Tay and YGG Dre's collab, "Errday" in the court records. On the record, Dre raps, "I be on the block like every day/ Collecting knot like every day/ Me and Tay up on the interstate/ In the rental with some Virginia plates." The agent wrote "knot" translates to a wad of cash. Agents found 40 grams of heroin, a digital scale, sifter, and a mixing bowl in his apartment.

Police also arrested a "close associate," Christopher Jerry, on a charge of intent to distribute over 100 grams of heroin after finding 88 grams of heroin, 40 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of crack cocaine in his apartment.