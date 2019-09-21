Bali Baby Chronicles The Life Of A Boss On "Miss CEO"

When you're talking rappers with "Baby" in their names, don't forget Bali Baby. GQ, Rolling Stone and Complex all didn't when sifting through the slew of artists that fall in this category. If you hear a single song from Bali Baby, you'll understand that she demands to be heard. She raps with the swagger of someone who knows something you don't and it makes you want to listen up. Carrying herself in this manner is what earned her the title of first female artist signed to DNR / Asylum Records under Warner Music.

"Miss CEO" is exactly what you think it is: a female empowerment anthem. However, there's nothing predictable about the Atlanta-based artist's flows. She skitters around the sparse, 808-heavy beat in various directions, but the level of sass remains constant. For Bali Baby, "Miss CEO" isn't just a mentality or an empty slogan meant to boost confidence, it's a reality. She is the leader of her Playgirl Gang, which she told HNHH in February she wishes to expand into a "whole female label and not just for rappers. I want it to be for make-up artists, hairstylists, you know, female strippers."

Quotable Lyrics

I fell in love with the Benji

You talkin shit, meet the semi

My chopper singing like Whitney

Your diamonds looking real dingy

My diamonds cost about 50

I always had it, can't flex, it ain't in me

Got her real mad, heard they tryna end me

Bali the don, I'm signin' your titties

Walk in the room and I'm feelin the envy