Bali Baby & i.Skyy Team Up On "Hood Bratz: The EP"

Aron A.
June 18, 2019 19:21
Hood Bratz: The EP
Bali Baby & i.Skyy

The Play Girls are here.


Bali Baby's creating her own wave right. As she continues to put on for The Play Girls, she's teamed up with i.Spyy for a brand new EP which happens to arrive on her birthday. Hood Bratz: The EP is a six-track effort from Bali Baby and i.Spyy with a sole feature from Billboard Benji. Their joint EP is a glimpse at what the Bali Baby-headed collective, The Play Girls, have in store for the future which isn't exactly narrowed down to just music.

"I definitely want to turn [Play Girls] into a whole female label and not just for rappers. I want it to be for make-up artists, hairstylists, you know, female strippers," she explained to HNHH a few months ago. "I want to support it if you a female."

Peep her new project below.

