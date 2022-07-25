Kanye West has been taking a shot at reimagining the world of luxury fashion with his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga project in recent months, though according to the Spanish company's head designer, Demna Gvasalia, the collaboration is now "over."

A report from the New York Times arrived earlier today (July 25), exploring the "chaotic" creation that came to be from the minds of Ye and Demna following this month's highly anticipated in-store product rollout across the country.

According to the designer, Balenciaga's work on the impressive feat "is now over," though that doesn't mean we won't see additional launches arrive in the coming months.

While the news sounds disappointing, the NYT report suggests that the father of four will be stepping into a new chapter down the road which will potentially include similar "Engineered by" partnerships with other brands.

"This was just step No. 1," Gvasalia explained to the outlet. "He needed a starting point, and that was my challenge: to give him the starting point. But he is still miles and miles away from where he wants this to go."

The lengthy update also explores details on 2020 designs that never made it to production, as well as further insight on the role of Yeezy Gap's head, Leonardo Lawson, who played a hand in the opening of L.A.'s "innovation studio" for Ye's Balenciaga project.





Elsewhere in the news, Kanye West completely surprised audiences after dropping out of his headlining spot at Rolling Loud Miami by joining Lil Durk on stage during his set to perform "Hot Shit" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.

