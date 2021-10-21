Baker Mayfield has been a beloved quarterback in the city of Cleveland. He brought the Browns their first-ever playoff win since coming back to Cleveland last year, and to start off this season, it was looking like Mayfield would truly help this team go on a potential Super Bowl run. Unfortunately, injuries have caught up to the QB, and now, his status for the rest of the season will have to be in question.

For instance, Mayfield cannot play tonight as the Browns take on the Denver Broncos. He has a torn labrum, and the team doesn't want him to injure himself any further. Instead, Case Keenum will get the start in what should be an interesting turn of events for the team.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, Mayfield will absolutely need surgery at the end of the season, however, the QB is still expected to return this year. His injury is on his non-throwing shoulder, which means he can still keep it going. However, if he were to keep sustaining punishment to that shoulder, then he could be forced out for the season. Needless to say, his O-Line is going to need to be at the top of their game.

Mayfield's condition is still up in the air and there is no timetable for his immediate return. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on this situation.